PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is closed to the public due to COVID-19. In case of a lost or found dog or an emergency, please call the rescue at 937-869-8090. Check the rescue’s Facebook page for updates. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words) and contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Trish is a 6-year-old sweet little female domestic short-haired tiger cat. She is quiet and loving. It takes her just a little bit of time to warm up to you and she gets along well with other cats.

PAWS is closed to the public due to COVID-19. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for info about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is closed to the general public due to COVID-19 directives. Only pre-approved applicants to adopt are invited, and that only by appointment. Scheduled surgeries must be rescheduled. Watch the organization’s Facebook page for updates. Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or request one by email, champaigncoanimalwelfareleague@yahoo.com. For info, call 937-834-5236. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

Trish, age 6, is shy and sweet and ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_Paws.jpg Trish, age 6, is shy and sweet and ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.