Times, sites changing for food distribution

Urbana City Schools continues to distribute meals to children in the district ages 1 to 18 years old. Free grab and go bags will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 13 sites around the county.

Hours from Monday, April 6, to Friday, May 1, will be:

– 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. at Gwynne Village Apartments, North Elementary, Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Rolling Hills, east of Bon Air Circle on Bon Air Drive, and on Walnut Street at Hovey Street

– noon to 12:30 p.m. at Settler’s Ridge Apartments, Taft Avenue at Louden Street, East Water Street at Kenton Street, in Harvest Square, Parkway Boulevard at Bentwood Court, and Bloomfield Avenue at Smith Street

– 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Urbana High School

Each bag will contain food for two lunches and two breakfasts. There is no adult option available at this time.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/04/web1_IMG_0974.jpg Urbana City Schools graphic