Access library info, activities, resources online

The Champaign County Library will remain closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted, but the library still is offering resources, services and activities at champaigncountylibrary.org

With a library card, patrons still have access to digital books, movies, classes, research resources and more. The more includes Lynda.com through which people can learn new skills.

Activities can include exploring digitized Urbana newspapers. You could spend all day keyword searching your family, friends, businesses, etc.

To obtain a temporary library card for online access, send an email to reference@champaigncountylibrary.org with the following information: Full Name – Address – Phone Number – Birth Date -4 digit number to use as your PIN.

For assistance with library accounts, call the library at 937-653-3811 and leave a message or email reference@champaigncountylibrary.org. Staffers can update a patron’s PIN and help with online resources and other issues.

– Items previously checked out won’t be due until the library reopens. At that point, the library hopes to be gearing up for the Summer Reading Program.

– Champaign County children under age 5 can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and receive a children’s book delivered to their home every month. There is no cost to your family to take part in the program. Your child will get a new book in the mail every month until they turn 5.

– April 19-25 is National Library Week and you can celebrate with the library. Check the library’s Facebook page or website for announcements of activities, contests and more.

– The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale has been postponed. Watch the website and Facebook page for updates.

Info provided by the Champaign County Library.

