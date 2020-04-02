Sun rises on spring

Deer are shown grazing in the haze at sunrise along Cemetery Road in northwest Champaign County. The photographer, Angie Spence, said she sees the deer there often. But the angle of the sunrise over their grazing area on Thursday morning was a sight to behold after several days of cold, gray weather.

