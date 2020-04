Urbana Elementary’s October Students of the Month are Barret Abrams, kindergarten, and Alyssa Swan, 1st grade.

Urbana Elementary’s November Students of the Month are Aniya Minnifield, kindergarten, Jane Somosa, 1st grade, and Amari Underwood, 2nd grade.

Urbana Elementary’s December Students of the Month are Skyler Daniels, 1st grade, Kaydence Harris, 2nd grade, and (not shown) Aubriegh Sells, kindergarten.

Photos submitted by the Urbana school district

Photos submitted by the Urbana school district

