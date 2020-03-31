COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Wednesday, April 1
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 2
Mechanicsburg Kindergarten Registration: postponed. It will be rescheduled for a future date TBD.
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Tuesday, April 7
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wednesday, April 8
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 9
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Saturday, April 11
“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns