Caring Kitchen is still serving

The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St. in Urbana, only is providing carryout food service during the coronavirus pandemic. The carryout service is available 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.

Food boxes, containing a week’s worth of groceries, are available 10 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays and in emergency situations. Boxes typically contain canned food, meat and fresh produce and other items when available.

The Caring Kitchen is still sheltering clients, according to Executive Director Marilyn Cohn.

Donations of food and Styrofoam containers are welcome, but donations of clothing are not being accepted at this time.

“To date we have seen a 33% increase in the total number meals served,” Cohn said. “In January 2020 we averaged 142 meals per day, February 146 meals per day, and as of March 25, 2020, we have averaged 192 meals per day. In the last nine days we have seen a 58.5% increase in our food boxes. We expect that these number will continue to increase. Our awesome community is working together to make sure people are served.”

Caring Kitchen is currently not accepting volunteers because of the pandemic. For more information, call 937-653-6696.

