PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets is closed to the public until April 6 due to COVID-19 . In case of a lost or found dog or an emergency please call the rescue at 937-869-8090.

Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Milo, a 3-year-old domestic short-haired cat. He is a friendly boy who loves to play and be held. He gets along with the other cats and everyone who meets him. He will do well in just about any home.

NOTICE: We at PAWS Animal Shelter are faced with making choices as how to best protect our staff, volunteers and patrons in the face of COVID-19 (coronavirus) while continuing to provide the best care possible for the animals in our shelter. In regards to protocol that our government issues daily for this global pandemic, we must make the following announcements:

– PINS for PAWS was CANCELLED – It had been scheduled for March 27. If you purchased tickets or you donated items, the money and items will be refunded/returned.

– PAWS will be closed through April 7. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is following recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The shelter/rescue is closed to the general public. Only pre-approved applicants to adopt are invited, and that only by appointment. Scheduled surgeries must be rescheduled. Watch the organization’s Facebook page for updates.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at CCAWL during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Milo is a 3-year-old male feline available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

