2 Springfield residents killed in Friday crash

Two Springfield residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road, according to a news release issued by Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin. The Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices are investigating.

Ashlynn Dooley, 20, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet sedan northbound, with Jacob Smith, 22, as a passenger. They were killed when a southbound 1996 Ford pickup truck driven by Cole VanHoose, 25, crossed the center line and struck their vehicle head-on. Both vehicles wound up in a field across from 3744 Urbana-Moorefield Road. A caller notified the county Communications Center at 7:39 a.m.

Urbana Fire Division personnel transported VanHoose to an area hospital.

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

