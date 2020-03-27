Memorial Health announces telehealth options

MARYSVILLE — Recognizing that telehealth aligns with the COVID-19 containment strategy of social distancing as well as allows patients sheltering in place at home to continue to receive medical care, Memorial Health has announced they will begin offering telehealth services to existing patients of Memorial Medical Group practices. Patients of the below listed practices can utilize telehealth services or in-office services, depending on the care required by the patient, along with the recommendation of the provider.

According to Spence Fisher, Executive Vice President for Memorial, “Our Memorial team is working every day to ensure the health and safety of all of our patients. Having these easy-to-use, accessible telehealth services help us continue to provide care to our valued patients, while helping to contain the community spread of COVID-19.”

Memorial’s telehealth services are presented to patients via a HIPAA compliant telehealth platform and are available to existing patients of the following Memorial Medical Group practices:

Memorial Primary Care Practices

• Memorial Damascus Family Medicine (reference specific instructions below)

• Memorial Family Medicine | Mill Valley

• Memorial Family Medicine | Plain City

• Memorial Family Medicine | Richwood

• Memorial Family & Sports Medicine | Gateway

• Memorial Internal Medicine

• Memorial Primary Care | Urbana

Memorial Specialty Care Practices

• Memorial Ear, Nose & Throat

• Memorial General & Colorectal Surgery

• Memorial Oncology & Hematology

• Memorial Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

• Memorial Pain Management

• Memorial Psychiatry

• Memorial Rheumatology

• Memorial Urology

Telehealth services will be available as either virtual visits via a phone call with a provider or video visits with a provider via two-way video chat (the patient will need a device with a camera and microphone). When patients call their provider’s office, the practice staff will discuss telehealth and in-office options with each patient, and provide next steps and directions for telehealth.

Telehealth services may not work in every instance, due to limitations of a patient’s technology, or the need to examine the patient in person. For those instances, and at the provider’s discretion, patients will continue to be seen in the office following the guidelines set forth previously (currently all sick bay and walk-in clinics, as well as walk-in appointments are suspended. In addition, patients seeking care must have a scheduled appointment, including patients visiting the practice for laboratory services). Patients are encouraged to call their provider’s office for specific questions or information, including same day appointment needs.

If an office visit is recommended, each practice has implemented special office hours, with well patient visits/routine visits/vaccinations in the morning, and ill/acute patient visits during afternoon hours. Additional cleaning is done between morning and afternoon visits to help protect patients.

For patients of Memorial Damascus Family Medicine, please visit the practice web page for more specific information: memorialohio.com/memorial-damascus-family-medicine. Patients of this practice will need to be enrolled in the current Patient Portal.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 and Memorial Health, visit memorialohio.com.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-30.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Memorial Health.

Information from Memorial Health.