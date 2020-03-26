Locals attempt to prevent virus spread

Champaign County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases held steady at 2 as of Thursday.

The county health district reiterated to community leaders it will not and cannot share specific information on any confirmed cases.

“If you were/are a potential contact of a confirmed case, you would have been/will be contacted,” according to the statement from the health district. “It is important to remember that we have been mentioning community spread for a while now and can say that there are most likely several cases around that are not confirmed – a lot of individuals have not/are not being tested due to limited number of tests. This is why it is critical for all of us to follow the orders put forth by Gov. (Mike) DeWine and (Ohio Department of Health Director) Dr. Amy Acton.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Champaign Health District (CHD) reported the second positive test result for COVID-19 in a Champaign County resident. The positive case is a female in her 50s and she is hospitalized. CHD is continuing to conduct contact investigations with all positive cases. All contacts of the positive case have been asked to quarantine and are being monitored by CHD. Each time a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Champaign County, anyone who has been in close contact with that positive case will be contacted by CHD.

Champaign County’s first case was announced earlier this week as a female in her 30s who was initially isolated.

Acton has said — based on the best data the state has — at the coronavirus peak surge, Ohio could be seeing 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day. “The more we can push that surge off, the better hospitals can prepare their systems,” Acton said.

The health district shared a flow chart for contact tracing that is being used once a case is confirmed. The chart is included as part of this story package.

Are you a potential juror in Champaign County?

During this developing pandemic, Common Pleas Court, General Division is preparing for people when they come to court or serve as jurors. The court is defining social distancing in order to prevent the potential spread of virus.

An “X” marks the spot for jurors to be seated. Each “X” is six feet away from each other in the courtroom and hallway.

For grand jury, grand jurors will use the benches instead of the jury box, according to the court.

