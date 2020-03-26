COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, March 27
Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser: CANCELLED. Money and items will be returned to those who purchased tickets or donated items.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.
Saturday, March 28
Children’s Princess/Prince Tea Party: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Monday,March 30
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Tuesday, March 31
LUC Open House: CANCELLED. View 4-year transportation plans and make comments online March 30-April 10 at Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission website, www.lucplanning.com/rtp
Wednesday, April 1
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 2
Mechanicsburg Kindergarten Registration: postponed. It will be rescheduled for a future date TBD.
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Tuesday, April 7
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wednesday, April 8
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 9
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Saturday, April 11
“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns