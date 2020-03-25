Posted on by

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH


Toll Run’s Urbana Student of the Month for February is Vince Lightle.

Submitted photos

Mohawk’s Urbana Student of the Month for February is Summer Bixler.


Submitted photos

Five Points’ Urbana Student of the Month for February is Rylie Daniels.


Submitted photos

Gutridge’s Urbana Student of the Month for February is Drake Dixon.


Submitted photos

Gutrridge’s Urbana Student of the Month for March is Matthew Vactor.


Submitted photos

Five Points’ Urbana Student of the Month for March is Kaelyn Jordan.


Submitted photos

Toll Run’s Urbana Student of the Month for March is Kylie Lott.


Submitted photos

Mohawk’s Urbana Student of the Month for March is Michael Holland.


Submitted photos

