THEN & NOW – Urbana University entrance

The “Then” circa 1910 postcard photo (#A1034) is of the entrance to Urbana University from College Way. Seen in the background are Barclay and Bailey halls. Urbana University was officially chartered on March 7, 1850. Bailey Hall, the first building, was formally opened on Sept. 7, 1853.

Until Bailey Hall was completed students studied at the Glen Building in the southwest corner of Monument Square and the next year in the Berry Building at the northeast corner of Scioto and Locust streets. The first class graduated on June 19, 1854.

Source: Historical Facts & Trivia of Champaign County (1997) by Ed Ridder.

The 2020 “Now” photo shows the current entrance to Urbana University from College Way. Note that the sidewalk to Barclay and Bailey halls remains and is visible in both photos.

Now: The current entrance to Urbana University from College Way. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Museum Then: The entrance to Urbana University from College Way, circa 1910. Photos courtesy of the Champaign County Historical Museum

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

