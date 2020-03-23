Dye & Doss receives top designation

CELINA – Celina Insurance Group announced that Dye & Doss, Urbana, was named one of the company’s Master Agencies, a designation awarded to partners who display exceptional commitment to Celina Insurance Group and achieve superior operational results.

Dye & Doss Inc. has been serving the local community for over 125 years. The agency is a member of the PIA of Ohio and the SIAA National Agency Alliance.

Dye & Doss provides a wide range of services including home, auto, health/life, farm, and commercial insurance. The business (937-653-7176) is located at 127 S. Main St., Urbana.

Founded in 1914, Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies underwriting auto, home, business, and farm coverages. Celina Insurance Group is represented by approximately 500 independent agents across six Midwestern states.

Submitted by Celina Insurance Group.

