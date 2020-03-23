Hall elected president of CEP board

Kyle Hall, president of the Hall Company in Urbana, was elected president of the Champaign Economic Partnership’s board of trustees for 2020. He has been on the CEP board since the economic development agency’s founding in 2015.

Hall, who is the manufacturing representative on the CEP board, is on the Government Relations Committee of the Clark State Community College board of trustees, which he joined in 2016. He was on the board of the Dayton Development Coalition from 2011 to 2014 and is a past member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce board, serving as president in 2014-15.

“I’m involved with the CEP because economic development is a passion of mine,” Hall said. “I like to see our community grow, and I think it’s important for business leaders to give back to the community.”

Todd Michael, who completed his term as CEP board president, was elected vice president of the board. Owner of Michael Family Farms, he is commercial/retail representative on the CEP board.

Dave Snyder, finance representative on the CEP board, was re-elected CEP treasurer. He is vice president and commercial lender for Security National Bank.

Submitted by Champaign Economic Partnership.

