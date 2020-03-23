BREAKING NEWS: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Champaign County

The Champaign Health District is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19(coronavirus)case in Champaign County. The patient is a female in her early thirties who has not traveled. The patient is being isolated and is in good condition.

The Champaign Health District is working with the Ohio Department of Health to conduct contact-tracing to determine if any of the patient’s contacts may have contracted the virus or have become sick. Any contacts who are sick will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

For any contacts who are not sick, guidance is being provided to them regarding how to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do if they become ill. This case will be reflected on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The public should take the following action to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home while you are sick.

•Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people whenever possible.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

“Each county surrounding Champaign has had their first confirmed case. It was only a matter of time until we got this positive test,” Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner, stated. “We’ve been preparing for this for some time. We want all residents to continue taking precautions in order to help us protect our community.”

Champaign County declared a state of emergency on Monday, March 16 in anticipation of the county’s first case of COVID-19.

Please be advised that the Champaign Health District does not diagnose, test, or treat COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider.

Emergency rooms should only be used for immediate life-threatening conditions. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will continue to update the public as circumstances change.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or champaignhd.com.For questions regarding COVID-19,you can call the Ohio Department of Health call center at1-833-4-ASK-ODH or Champaign Health Districts call center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 937-653-0110 or email at health@champaignhd.com

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-22.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Health District

Information from Champaign Health District