Saturday, March 21 coronavirus update

Ohio health officials confirmed two more coronavirus deaths, raising the state total to three. Champaign County has no confirmed cases of the virus. Gov. Mike DeWine hinted that an announcement about more closures could occur Sunday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is granting permits that allow truckers to transport oversized loads of food and other critical supplies

Ohio residents are asked to continue to follow CDC recommendations, separate themselves and do not take unnecessary travel. Everyone must assume they are infected

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday.

CASES

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said Saturday that 247 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and they range in age from of 1 to 91 years old. There are multiple people in hospital intensive care units, she said, while additional deaths are being investigated.

The death of a 76-year-old attorney from the Toledo area and an 85-year-old man from Erie County were announced Friday by state and county health officials. The third death is that of a 91-year-old man from Cuyahoga County.

There were 169 confirmed cases on Friday. Fifty-eight people were hospitalized, some in critical condition, Acton said. There were 40 hospitalizations announced on Friday.

Acton said there are three coronavirus “hot spots” at nursing homes near Dayton, in Tuscarawas County and in Cleveland, but provided no additional details.

The Miami County Health Department said Saturday that 12 people at Koester Pavilion, a skilled-care facility in southwest Ohio, have tested positive for the virus. Tests are pending for another 20 people.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

CLOSING

DeWine said he has ordered the closing of day services serving more than 10 developmentally disabled people. More than 26,000 Ohioans use those services, which provide jobs, skills training and social opportunities, he said.

