PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Akerya, a 2-year-old Malamute Mix, who came to us as an owner surrender. Akerya is a very friendly dog. He loves to be outside and play. He is great with women and children, but he is fearful of most men. We think once he is home and learns to trust he will do much better with men. He would do best in a home with other dogs, He loves just about every dog he meets. He is not good with cats. Akerya has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Stevie Nicks is a beautiful gray and white 7-year-old domestic short-haired female cat who has the sweetest heart and loves to be petted. She gets along with the other cats and doesn’t cause any troubles. Stevie would love to have a fur-ever family of her own! She is spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.

NOTICE: We at PAWS Animal Shelter are faced with making choices as how to best protect our staff, volunteers and patrons in the face of COVID-19 (coronavirus) while continuing to provide the best care possible for the animals in our shelter. In regards to protocol that our government issues daily for this global pandemic, we must make the following announcements:

– PINS for PAWS has been CANCELLED – was scheduled for March 27. If you purchased tickets or you donated items, the money and items will be refunded/returned.

PAWS will remain open at this time, but only those with approved adoption applications may visit the shelter at least through the end of March. See adoptable pets on the website www.pawsurbana.com or on www.petfinder.com. If interested in adopting, email us at pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application, fill it out and return to us (this does not commit you to adopt). Once the application is approved, we will call you and set up a time for you to visit. Surrenders will be by appointment only. Call the shelter for further info.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is following recommendations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The shelter/rescue was closed to the general public as of Thursday. Only pre-approved applicants to adopt are invited, and that only by appointment. Scheduled surgeries must be rescheduled. Watch the organization’s Facebook page for updates.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at CCAWL during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

