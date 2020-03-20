LaRose announces Ohio early vote tallies

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that that 523,522 early votes were cast during Ohio’s early voting period from Wednesday, February 19 through Monday, March 16.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office via a survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Data as of Monday, March 16, 2020 includes the following:

-In the 2020 presidential primary, voters across the state have the opportunity to vote in a number of local races, as well as a total of 482 local issues and questions across 83 counties.

-As a result of Ohio’s response to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polling locations closed on Tuesday, March 17. As a result, Secretary LaRose directed Boards of Elections to continue accepting absentee ballot requests by mail and set June 2 as the date to complete Ohio’s primary election.

One week from election day four years ago, the previous administration announced:

-162,230 absentee ballots requested in-person

-338,314 absentee ballots requested by-mail

-500,544 absentee ballots requested

-162,230 votes cast in-person

-255,307 votes cast by-mail

-417,537 absentee ballots cast

-78,462 outstanding absentee ballots

Quick facts

There are 7,776,063 registered Ohioans for the 2020 Primary Election.

Ohio is one of the top states for early voting opportunities, allowing for:

-Vote by mail for any reason

-Early in-person voting in every count

-One of 20 states that allow Saturday voting

-One of just five states that allow voting on a Sunday

Submitted story

Information from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

