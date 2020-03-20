COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, March 21

Gardening Tips: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: CANCELLED due to coronaviris concerns

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County: CANCELLED

Monday, March 23

Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.

Drones: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Triad School Board: 7 p.m., board room (change in date, location). Meeting includes executive session with attorney to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters. Board meetings will be held in board room until further notice.

Tuesday, March 24

Toddler Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knitting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Makerspace:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pokemon Club: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Wayne Township Park Committee: CANCELLED due to coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Champaign County Visitors Bureau: CANCELLED meeting due to coronavirus concerns

Preschool Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Story Time:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 26

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Crafting at the Library: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Friday, March 27

Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser: CANCELLED. Money and items will be returned to those who purchased tickets or donated items.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.

Saturday, March 28

Children’s Princess/Prince Tea Party: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Monday,March 30

Tuesday, March 31

LUC Open House: CANCELLED. View 4-year transportation plans and make comments online March 30-April 10 at Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission website, www.lucplanning.com/rtp

Wednesday, April 1

Thursday, April 2

Tuesday, April 7

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, April 8

Thursday, April 9

Saturday, April 11

“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns