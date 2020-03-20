COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Saturday, March 21
Gardening Tips: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: CANCELLED due to coronaviris concerns
OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County: CANCELLED
Monday, March 23
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Drones: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Triad School Board: 7 p.m., board room (change in date, location). Meeting includes executive session with attorney to discuss pending litigation and personnel matters. Board meetings will be held in board room until further notice.
Tuesday, March 24
Toddler Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Knitting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Makerspace:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Pokemon Club: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Wayne Township Park Committee: CANCELLED due to coronavirus
Wednesday, March 25
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Champaign County Visitors Bureau: CANCELLED meeting due to coronavirus concerns
Preschool Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Story Time:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Thursday, March 26
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Crafting at the Library: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Friday, March 27
Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser: CANCELLED. Money and items will be returned to those who purchased tickets or donated items.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.
Saturday, March 28
Children’s Princess/Prince Tea Party: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns
Monday,March 30
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Tuesday, March 31
LUC Open House: CANCELLED. View 4-year transportation plans and make comments online March 30-April 10 at Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission website, www.lucplanning.com/rtp
Wednesday, April 1
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 2
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Tuesday, April 7
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wednesday, April 8
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 9
Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Saturday, April 11
“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns