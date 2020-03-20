Wanted: Donations of masks, other PPE

Donations of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by medical professionals helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic are welcome, according to Jim Freeman, director of the Champaign County Emergency Medical Agency.

“Most traditional users of personal protective equipment have none to spare, so we haven’t hit them up for any,” he said.

The county EMA is coordinating with the county Health District, and Freeman asks that items be dropped off at the Health District offices, located in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68 in Urbana. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. It is recommended that those wishing to donate first call the Health District at 937-484-1605.

Spokespersons at Mercy Health and Memorial Health say they have ample protective gear for staff, such as masks, for the current COVID-19 situation in Champaign County and surrounding areas. They add that they are working with government agencies and other medical groups to help ensure that remains the case.

Robin Coffey, Memorial’s communications and public relations specialist, said Memorial Health will work with local health districts to acquire more protective gear and other equipment if needed.

“Mercy Health regularly monitors current supplies and began planning early,” said Nanette Bentley, PR director with Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We have plans in place to support our needs and remain committed to the appropriate and responsible use of supplies and equipment, at this time and always.” She said this applies to COVID-19 tests, personal protective quipment, ventilators and other resources.

“We are resourcing from around the globe and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on appropriate usage,” Bentley said. “In addition, we are working collaboratively with other health care and government agencies through this unprecedented event.”

