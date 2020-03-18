Honda to suspend production for 6 days

MARYSVILLE – The following is a statement issued by Honda on Wednesday regarding production adjustments to North American auto plants due to COVID-19:

“Honda today announced that it would adjust production at all of its automobile production plants in North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Honda will suspend production for six days beginning March 23, with current plans to return to production on Tuesday, March 31. Honda transmission and engine plants in North America that serve Honda auto plants also will suspend production for the same time period. Honda will reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles during these six days.

“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation evolves, Honda will continue to evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary. In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand.

“During this time, Honda will continue full pay for all of its associates. Approximately 27,600 Honda associates in North America will be affected by this temporary suspension of production.

“In addition, Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.

“This production adjustment also will allow Honda associates to better prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”

Affected auto plants

Ohio

– Marysville Auto Plant

– East Liberty Auto Plant

– Performance Manufacturing Center

Indiana

– Honda Manufacturing of Indiana

Alabama

– Honda Manufacturing of Alabama

Canada

– Honda of Canada Mfg. – Plants 1 & 2

Mexico

– Honda de Mexico – Celaya Auto Plant

Affected powertrain plants

– Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America (Ohio)

– Honda of America Mfg. Anna Engine Plant (Ohio)

– Honda Precision Parts of Georgia (Georgia)

– Honda of Canada Mfg. Engine Plant (Canada)

– Honda de Mexico – Celaya Transmission Plant (Mexico)

“We have orders in place now that we’re wsorking on,” Helman said. “The Honda situation in and of itself is not a big concern.”

He said he has not been told of other customers suspending production or shutting down. “Not yet,” he said. “Most of our customers are still open. We haven’t seen the full impact. We’re waiting. We’re all waiting.”

He noted further state and/or federal mandates may force businesses to shut their doors.

“That’s the larger concern we have right now,” he said. If we’re forced to close two weeks or a month, how can we survive that financially?

“We’re all in the same boat. This is unprecedented,” Helman said. “I hope people will continue to pray. That’s how this can be fixed.”