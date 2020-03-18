Memorial Health implements prevention measures

Memorial Health has announced it will implement a series of changes aimed at the prevention and mitigation relative to potential COVID-19 spread. Based on the daily reports from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), in addition to the Union County Health Department, Champaign Health District, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Senior Leadership Team at Memorial Health has made a series of updates and adjustments.

Pertaining to Urbana specifically: at Memorial Medical Group practices, all sick bay and walk-in clinic hours have been suspended. If a patient or a family member is ill, patients are asked to please call their primary care physician for guidance on next steps. For all practices, patients must have a scheduled appointment, including patients visiting the practice for laboratory services.

For patients and visitors of Memorial Urbana Medical Center and Memorial City Gate Medical Center, the following restrictions are in place:

– One visitor per patient for the duration of the patient’s visit.

– No visitation by anyone who is ill with seasonal flu or COVID-19 symptoms, including shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches, or diarrhea.

– At the entrance of each medical center, all visitors will be asked a series of screening questions prior to approved entry.

– Patients under the age of 18 will, of course, be permitted to enter, but adult patients may not be accompanied by guests under the age of 18.

According to Chip Hubbs, CEO & President for Memorial Health, “As the effects of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) on our country, our state, and our county evolve, every level of Memorial is actively involved in the measures needed to help reduce the effects. As with most public health issues, this one is both highly complicated and rapidly evolving. With good information and the engagement of the many practices we use every day, along with those recommended by the CDC and ODH, I am hopeful we can reduce anxiety, encourage calm, engage rational thinking, and help limit the effects of this pandemic.”

He continues, “As COVID-19 infections increase across the USA and Ohio, we have a responsibility as a health care organization to provide education and facts, as well as safeguard the patients we serve and treat. In addition, our top priority is to protect our team members, the most valuable resource to not only Memorial, but to the region when it comes to treating and stopping the spread of the virus. As an organization, we have implemented a wide range of measures aimed at ensuring the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community.”

· The Memorial Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) was activated on Monday, March 2, in order to coordinate actions internally. The team coordinates with the Union County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to share information between entities. Memorial Health is continuously working very closely with colleagues at the Union County Health Department and Champaign Health District to coordinate appropriate messages and share information updates.

· All employees of Memorial Hospital, Memorial Gables, and Memorial Medical Group are self-screening prior to reporting to their shift/position. If they have a fever, cough, or respiratory symptoms, the employee is asked to stay home.

· The Memorial Health website at www.memorialohio.com has been updated with content about COVID-19 with a link on the front page. This is intended to be informational and educational such that people can care for themselves and make decisions about when to call their primary care physician or when to visit the Emergency Department. Memorial will continue to add and update information on this page as necessary.

· Clinical-specific information, process updates and procedural directives, along with guidance from CDC and ODH, continue to be added to the Memorial intranet for all employees to access at any point in their shift and keep the latest information at their fingertips.

· Memorial is continuing to share updates on social media from local health partners, as well as current updates to restrictions, policy changes, and the latest news from Memorial services and facilities.

· All elective surgical cases and procedures to have occurred in the next two weeks are being rescheduled. As announced today at the state level, the task force led by OHA which included hospital and surgical professionals chose to define NOT elective as those which are life saving, preserve the function of an organ or limb, reduce the progression of disease, or reduce the progression of severe symptoms. Each week there will be an evaluation of whether to reschedule the next block. Patients will be contacted by an appropriate hospital or practice team member.

Special office hours have been implemented, with well exams, non-infectious patient issues, and routine labs/vaccines scheduled during the morning hours. Illness and acute visits are scheduled in the afternoon hours.

Patients are encouraged to call their provider’s office for specific questions or information, including same day appointment needs.

Following Ohio’s state of emergency declaration, Memorial Health has strengthened their existing visitor restriction policy for COVID-19, with input from ODH, the Ohio Hospital Association, and the region’s infection control experts.

– On Memorial Hospital’s main campus, the number of public entrances are being consolidated to the following entrances: MacIvor Entrance (H), Heart & Surgical Center Entrance (B), Miracle Life Center/OB Entrance (F) for OB patients only, and Emergency Department Entrance (I). The Emergency Entrance will remain open around the clock, but the others are restricted to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are no visitation hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

– At each entrance, all visitors will be asked a series of screening questions prior to approved entry. Visitors should be advised that visitation may be denied based on the screening.

-Visitation will not be allowed for anyone who is ill with seasonal flu or COVID-19 symptoms, including shortness of breath, coughing, fever, chills, headache, vomiting, sore throat, muscle aches, or diarrhea.

– Visitation will not be allowed for anyone under the age of 18.

– Patients will be allowed one visitor per day.

– Patients who require assistance due to mobility, interpretation, or healthcare decision-making may have one additional assistance person, if needed.

– When visiting a patient, all visitors will be asked to remain primarily in the room with the patient.

– The Memorial Hospital Cafeteria & Gift Shop will be closed to all visitors until further notice. Visitors may utilize room service while visiting.

– Visitation for any patient experiencing a significant change in condition or end-of-life circumstances will be assessed individually to allow for immediate family engagement.

