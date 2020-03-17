Laid off? Go to this website

Ohio has committed to change unemployment rules effective as soon as possible. These changes will allow workers without paid leave benefits to be eligible for unemployment benefits. People under quarantine orders will also be considered unemployed and can receive unemployment benefits. There are several changes to the unemployment rules, including waiving the one-week wait period.

More information: http://jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/CoronavirusAndUI.stm

Information about JFS submitted by Champaign Economic Partnership.

