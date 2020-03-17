West Liberty offices closed to public access

WEST LIBERTY – Village Mayor Chance Carroll closed the West Liberty clerk’s office and fire department to public access as of this past Monday in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In his “Mayor’s Updates” at mywestliberty.com, he notes that people still can drop off payments in the drop box on the side of the village building and they can pay online.

The village clerk can be contacted at 937-465-2716, and the non-emergency number for the fire department is 937-465-3989.

The mayor advises people to refer to mywestliberty.com and “Mayor’s Updates” for any new information.

