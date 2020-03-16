West Liberty-Salem’s March Seniors of the Month are Michael Farquharson and Cheyenne Gluckle. Here are their comments.

Michael Joe Farquharson

PARENTS: Thomas Joe Farquharson & Lana Kay Farquharson

School Activities and Awards: Key Club, Track and Field, Calc Club, French Club, Show Choir, Musical, Concert Band, Varisty Choir, National Honor Society, Drama Club, IPad Committee, and OSU-Honda STEM Award

If I were principal for a day: I would give everyone a field trip to NAPA Autoparts in Urbana.

Favorite school memory: When in kindergarten at lunch one time, I had to throw up so I raised my hand, and right as the teacher came over, I threw up all over my lunch box.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Brice Henry

Because: He has been prevalent in my life since he started working at WL-S in my 8th grade year, and his energy and devotion to what activities he does has inspired me to be as passionate as him in something in my life.

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet, thanks Mr. Lynxwiler.

My advice to parents: Treat your kids how you would of wanted your parents to treat you, but don’t raise a spoiled brat either.

My biggest regret: Waiting for my senior year to do marching band.

Next year I will be: At The Ohio State Univerity studying for Aerospace Engineering.

Cheyenne Gluckle

PARENTS: James and Aimee Gluckle

School Activities and Awards: National Honor Society, Student United Way, Link Crew, Book Club, Musical Set Crew, Key Club, Pages, Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Drama Club, DAR Good Citizen, BBB Student of Integrity, Community STAR, Academic Excellence Banquet, Highest Honors

If I were principal for a day: I would create a Film Studies class and a Creative Writing club.

Favorite school memory: when the band held a Christmas party my junior year.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents and my teachers

Because: they work diligently to educate and care for others. It’s because of them that I decided I wanted to become a teacher and want to devote myself to serving others.

Lately, I have been reading: “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett

My advice to parents: keep doing what you’re doing. You’re both amazing parents and I love you so much!

My biggest regret: not dancing in the musical or attending a college band activity to play my flute.

Next year I will be: attending college for Middle Childhood Education in English and history.

Farquharson https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_Boy.jpeg Farquharson Gluckle https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_Girl.jpg Gluckle

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

