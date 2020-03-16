Spirit overcomes March ‘Sadness’

Larry “Buckeyeman” Lokai sent this photo showing the Buckeye spirit alive on 926 Wooddale Drive in Urbana, despite the cancellation of March Madness NCAA basketball due to the new coronavirus. The numbers written in 4 inches of March 14 snow represent the date of the snowstorm. Giant flakes that fell on Saturday afternoon are captured in mid-air by the photo.

Submitted photo