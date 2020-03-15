Virus update: Mercy Health limiting visitors at hospitals, care centers

Regarding the visitors’ policy at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and McAuley Center in Urbana, Mercy has posted the following instructions on its website:

What are the current visitor restrictions?

“For the health of our patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, we ask that people do not visit our facilities, including senior services and long-term care locations. For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time). Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

“We recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors, patients and residents, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family. The health of you and our patients/residents is our top priority.”

This policy also applies to similar Mercy facilities in Springfield, such as Springfield Regional Medical Center.