County Commissioners Association of Ohio supports Gov. DeWine in COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) stands with Gov. Mike DeWine and supports his bold, decisive leadership in combatting the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Gov. DeWine has been a national leader in responding to the growing threat of COVID-19,” CCAO President Carl Davis said. “Ohio’s counties deeply appreciate his strong leadership and willingness to partner with counties in addressing this unprecedented challenge to our communities.”

Information from County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO).

