Virus update: Logan County health commissioner closes all large public gathering places, including all theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor skating rinks

BELLEFONTAINE — Logan County Health Commissioner, Boyd C. Hoddinott, MD, MPH, through the authority of the Logan County Board of Health, has issued an order to close all large Logan County public gathering places, including all theaters, bowling alleys, and indoor skating rinks as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Places of worship are exempt, however, are strongly encouraged to hold on-line services. If places of worship continue to hold services, the Logan County health officials strongly recommended to eliminate coffee bars, shared communion, encourage members to stay home if they are ill, and clean thoroughly before and after services.

No such local health district orders like the one issued in Logan County had been issued in Champaign County as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

This follows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcement that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued a Director’s Order that will close all Ohio bars and restaurants to in-house patrons, effective at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020. Restaurants with take-out and delivery options will still be able to operate those services, even as their dining rooms are temporarily closed.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_logco-1.jpg

Staff report

Information from Logan County Health District

Information from Logan County Health District