Virus update: Champaign County Library locations closing Tuesday

A statement from the Champaign County Library system:

The Champaign County Library will be closing its Urbana and North Lewisburg locations beginning Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, April 6, 2020.

Under the guidance of the governor’s office and the Champaign County Health District, this determination was made in the best interest of public safety in order to promote social distancing and to not overwhelm the library’s ability to disinfect returned items.

The library drive-thru window will remain open noon to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday as conditions allow. Please call the library or go online to reserve or renew your items and please hold on to your items until we reopen.

This is a great time to check out our online resources. Check out eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, learn a foreign language, or look up your name in old Urbana newspapers. There are a lot of options available even when we’re closed.

The decision to close is incredibly difficult because the library strives to always be available to everyone. With schools closing, we understand that students need resources, including internet access, so while the library is closed, WiFi access will be available in the parking lot to accommodate those school homework requirements.

For more information, to place items on hold, or renew your current items, call the library at 937-653-3811 or visit us online at www.champaigncountylibrary.org. Stay tuned to the library website and Facebook page for updated information.