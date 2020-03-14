Urbana University extends spring break

Urbana University is extending spring break by an additional week, with classes resuming online on March 23 and ending by May 9, according to information released Friday.

Earlier this week, Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, announced that classes will be moved online when classes resume and that residence halls will be closed for the remainder of the term.

The extended break applies to students only; faculty and staff will continue with normal operating procedures.

“With a goal to protect our campus community, a number of decisions have been made this week to help mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Christopher Washington, UU executive vice president. “The decision to extend break by one week provides an additional week for our students to make the transitions necessary to most effectively prepare for the move to online learning.”

On Thursday, the university announced it is closing residence halls for the remainder of the term and the spring athletics schedule is canceled.

The university recommends that students, faculty, staff and families monitor the UU website (www.urbana.edu), social media accounts and email for updated info.

Campus officials say they will continue to follow the guidance provided by health and government officials as plans are developed for the coming weeks and months.

Submitted by Urbana University.

