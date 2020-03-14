Chamber celebrates new life for Four Gables

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for The Four Gables in November 2019. Located at 300 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana, the building now owned by Bob and Kim Arms was built in the late 1800s and has undergone numerous renovations while preserving its historical character. The structure houses apartments and Airbnbs . Businesses on the first floor include Emerson Wagner Realty, The Nail Place, Quality Cuts Barbershop, and Champaign Chiropractic Center. At the ribbon-cutting were, from left in back, Paul and Lucia Ober, Kara Stephens, Rufus Humphrey, Eric Turnmire, Bill Bean, Steve Pond, from left in front, Natalie Frueh, Laurie Stickney, Nancy Martin, Kim Arms, Bob Arms, Marilyn Leopard and Sara Neer.

