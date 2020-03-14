COVID-19 impacts local places, spaces

Concerns due to COVID-19 have resulted in scheduling changes in Champaign County. Several local facilities and public venues are amending regular schedules due to mandates and recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials. Changes include the following:

Audiences at the Gloria Theatre will be limited to 99 people until further notice due to concerns about COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The GrandWorks Foundation, which owns the Urbana downtown theater, announced that it is receiving regular updates from the Champaign Health District and is following health experts’ advice on how to keep the theater clean.

The announcement states that the cleaning schedule and sanitizing of frequently touched locations at the theater have been increased.

The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is closed until further notice. Info from the Bog is that guidelines of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health and Gov. DeWine will be followed.

For Bog updates, visit cedarbognp.org.

The Champaign Family YMCA is open and, as of Friday afternoon, was holding regular programs and classes. There are two exceptions. Youth indoor soccer and tumbling are being postponed.

For more info and updates, visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org.