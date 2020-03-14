Most libraries staying open, canceling programs

Libraries in Urbana, St. Paris, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg and Christiansburg are making changes due to concerns about COVID-19. The libraries are following the advice of Gov. Mike DeWine and health professionals in an effort to keep patrons and staffers healthy.

Check library websites for continuing updates.

Champaign County Library and North Lewisburg Branch

The county library is canceling all programs and meeting room reservations at both the main library in Urbana and the branch library in North Lewisburg from March 16 through April 4. Library staffers are contacting groups that have made meeting room reservations. For info, call the main library at 937-653-3811 or visit the website.

St. Paris Public Library

In St. Paris, the library is canceling programs through April 4.

According to a statement by the library, Graham students are welcome to the library, but will be asked to “stay a respectful distance” from each other since the virus is said to be passed to others through close contact.

Library patrons are asked not to gather together or linger inside the library.

Computers are cleaned regularly now, but cleaning will increase.

Patrons with compromised immune systems can call the library at 937-663-4349 and ask that library items be delivered to them. Items are cleaned when returned. Now they also will be cleaned again before being delivered.

Library patrons who are ill or who are concerned about possible exposure are asked to stay home.

The library’s Early Literacy Centers will be closed until further notice.

Christiansburg Community Library

The Christiansburg library, which is managed by the St. Paris Public Library, will be closed through April 4.

Library items can be delivered to Christiansburg residents, and appointments to use computers at the St. Paris Library can be made.

Mechanicsburg Public Library

The Mechanicsburg Public Library has cancelled programs through April 3.

“This is the perfect time to go digital or continue to download ebooks, audiobooks and more with your library card at the Ohio Digital Library,” Tammie Beers of the M’burg library states in a news release.

Beers advised people returning library items to use the return slot and, when entering the library, to use social distancing practices recommended by health officials, such as staying away from other people to avoid catching or spreading a virus, minimizing exposure to public spaces and following proper hygiene practices.

“We ask you not to gather or linger inside the library,” Beers says. “Please stay home if you feel sick.

“We usually encourage community connections and interactions and hope to return to those activities soon,” she says. “We will closely monitor the situation and provide updates on this rapidly changing situation. Follow our social media and visit our website for the latest updates, announcements and decisions.”