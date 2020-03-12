COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, March 13

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Playdough Mania: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

I Still Believe: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, March 14

‘A Night 4 Winning’: 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. 4th annual WL-S Athletic Association Reverse Raffle. Details and tickets available at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

“Mammals”: CANCELED at Cedar Bog, due to coronavirus concerns.

Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Champaign Co. fundraiser at Urbana VFW. For tickets, info: Zac Fiely, 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org. Proceeds benefit local kids.

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560

I Still Believe: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 15

WWII B-17 Bomber Champaign Lady: 2 p.m. talk by Bill Albers at the county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. In this free talk, he will discuss the ongoing construction project taking place at Champaign Aviation Museum.

I Still Believe: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, March 17

Primary Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. Election Day business meeting in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Champaign Land Preservation Annual Meeting: all invited to hear bluebird expert Bethany Gray at 7 p.m. in Urbana Twp. Building, 2564 state Route 54, just east of intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Urbana-Moorefield Pike

Wednesday, March 18

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Thursday, March 19

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Library, for adults.

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

WWII Memories: free 1 p.m. lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps

Friday, March 20

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Saturday, March 21

Gardening Tips: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program presents “Preparing Your Garden,” “Gardening in our Local Climate” and “Challenges in the Garden.”

Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, 1471 E. U.S. Route 36. Proceeds go toward local projects.