COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Friday, March 13
St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church
Playdough Mania: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12
I Still Believe: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Saturday, March 14
‘A Night 4 Winning’: 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. 4th annual WL-S Athletic Association Reverse Raffle. Details and tickets available at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.
“Mammals”: CANCELED at Cedar Bog, due to coronavirus concerns.
Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Champaign Co. fundraiser at Urbana VFW. For tickets, info: Zac Fiely, 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org. Proceeds benefit local kids.
Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560
I Still Believe: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Sunday, March 15
WWII B-17 Bomber Champaign Lady: 2 p.m. talk by Bill Albers at the county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. In this free talk, he will discuss the ongoing construction project taking place at Champaign Aviation Museum.
I Still Believe: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Monday, March 16
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, March 17
Primary Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. Election Day business meeting in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Champaign Land Preservation Annual Meeting: all invited to hear bluebird expert Bethany Gray at 7 p.m. in Urbana Twp. Building, 2564 state Route 54, just east of intersection of Hickory Grove Road and Urbana-Moorefield Pike
Wednesday, March 18
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten
Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Thursday, March 19
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Library, for adults.
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
WWII Memories: free 1 p.m. lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps
Friday, March 20
St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Saturday, March 21
Gardening Tips: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program presents “Preparing Your Garden,” “Gardening in our Local Climate” and “Challenges in the Garden.”
Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, 1471 E. U.S. Route 36. Proceeds go toward local projects.