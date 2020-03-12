Inspection held for Harmony Lodge 8

The annual Masonic Inspection for Harmony Lodge 8 was held March 7 in the Urbana Masonic Center, with approximately 70 Masons attending. Mike and Sandy Hulbert cooked a “homemade” breakfast before the inspection. Harmony Lodge officers for the inspection included, from left in first row, Mike Brown, Steve Bolte, Casey Craven, Rob Pollock, Chris Blakeman (Worshipful Master), Cody Gibbs, Dennis Kirk (District Deputy), Chris Mann, Chris Gibbs, from left in second row, Jeff Thurman, Mike Terry, Jim Oliver, Jamison Jones and Bruce Eckler.

