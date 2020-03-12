West Liberty-Salem Elementary School fifth grader Claire Ling, left, reads a book to Tickles the dog during Barks and Books on Tuesday at the Champaign County Library. Barks and Books is scheduled the second Tuesday of every month. Nancy Sleeper, right, owns Tickles and another therapy dog named Toodles. The trio visits the library once a month and Urbana University once a semester.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen