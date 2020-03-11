Group raising funds for kids

Pay It Forward Kids is preparing for its 12th fundraising sale on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1471 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana. This self-sufficient mission of the Urbana United Methodist Church holds consignment sales to help offset the expenses of raising children and to raise funds for projects in the county.

For every sale, the group gives shopping vouchers to trusted local organizations that support families in need, such as the WhereHouse, the Sycamore House, and Kids Learning Place. They distribute these vouchers to their families so they can shop at the Pay It Forward Kids sale. The vouchers allow the families to acquire clothing, shoes, books, toys and/or gear they need at no cost to them.

And, at every sale, vouchers randomly are given to some shoppers.

Proceeds have been used to:

– Donate money to support the Lutheran Church’s School Supply drive

– Randomly distribute $10 Wal-Mart and Kroger gift cards in Urbana

– Make a donation to help bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Champaign County, which provides free books on a monthly basis to children age birth to 5 years old

– Purchase new tennis shoes to donate to Urbana elementary schools where they could be given to kids who needed them

– Adopt a family at Christmas to provide winter clothes and toys

– Donate $2,000 to the EVERYbody Plays Inclusion Playground planned for Melvin Miller Park

People interested in learning more about the sale can find Pay It Forward Kids on Facebook and can contact the office at the Urbana United Methodist Church.

Pay It Forward Kids members Shannan Beard, Cori Mowery, Zibby Dewitt and Lindsey Hess hand a $2,000 donation check to Mary Kay Snyder for the EVERYbody Plays Inclusion Playground planned for Melvin Miller Park. The funds are the proceeds of the group's last consignment sale.

Information provided by Pay It Forward Kids.

