COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, March 12
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.
Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Crafting at the Library: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Knitting 101-make a spring chick basket.
I Still Believe: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m. special meeting, library meeting room, to discuss library personnel
Friday, March 13
St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church
Playdough Mania: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12
I Still Believe: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Saturday, March 14
‘A Night 4 Winning’: 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. 4th annual WL-S Athletic Association Reverse Raffle. Details and tickets available at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.
“Mammals”: 10 a.m., with Jeff Tipton, at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person. OHC and CBA members free.
Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Champaign Co. fundraiser at Urbana VFW. For tickets, info: Zac Fiely, 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org. Proceeds benefit local kids.
Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560
I Still Believe: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Sunday, March 15
WWII B-17 Bomber Champaign Lady: 2 p.m. talk by Bill Albers at the county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. In this free talk, he will discuss the ongoing construction project taking place at Champaign Aviation Museum.
I Still Believe: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Monday, March 16
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, March 17
Primary Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. Election Day business meeting in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Wednesday, March 18
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten
Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Thursday, March 19
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.
Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Library, for adults.
Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
WWII Memories: free 1 p.m. lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps