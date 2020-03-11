Maple syrup festival at Indian Lake canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In response to the developing public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) guidance on avoiding large gatherings, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has canceled the following maple syrup festival events scheduled for this weekend at:

-Indian Lake State Park, March 14-15

-Malabar Farm State Park, March 14-15

-Hueston Woods State Park, March 14-15

For more information on COVID-19 and ODH’s recommendations on prevention and preparation, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Submitted story

Information from ODNR.

