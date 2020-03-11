Performing Arts Center cancels, postpones events

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community College Performing Arts Center (PAC) has canceled or postponed all scheduled events through March 31 based on guidelines set by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Goitse performance on Saturday, March 14, is canceled; and the Theater Arts production of Urinetown scheduled for March 27, 28 and 29 will be postponed. Potential new performance dates are being considered.

“Hard decisions are being made throughout the arts world, whether by commercial or non-profit enterprises,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Adkins said tickets purchased for these two performances will be refunded from the point of sale: tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded to the credit card used; ticket holders who purchased tickets in person or by phone should call the box office at 937-328-3874.

Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State, said, “We will continue to adhere to the guidance set forth by Ohio Gov. DeWine. The health of our community comes first and foremost in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

