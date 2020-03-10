View transportation plans at LUC open house

The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission, with the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Improvement Program, will host a 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, open house to exhibit, explain and receive comments on the four-year 2021-2024 Regional Transportation Improvement Program, which includes proposed transportation projects that pertain to highways, transit, rail, bicycles and pedestrians.

The open house will be held at the LUC Planning Commission office in the James A. Rhodes Conference Center, 10820 state Route 347, East Liberty. There will be no formal presentation, but staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The proposals will be available for viewing and comments at www.lucplanning.com/rtpo.

The public comment period is from March 30 to April 10.

Staff report

Information provided by the Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission.

Information provided by the Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission.