Art on the Beach seeking artists

LAKEVIEW – The Logan County Art League invites fine artists and fine craftspeople to participate in Art on the Beach. The 13th annual art festival, a juried show, will be held on June 27-28 at Oldfield Beach, Lakeview. Artists display and sell their work in a relaxed resort setting.

The location can be reached by both car and boat. It is handicapped accessible.

Each year Art on the Beach draws hundreds of visitors, both locally and from around the state. Not only will there be professional art and fine crafts for sale, but there will be entertainment and food vendors.

Most artists provide their own white tent for their art display, but this year a large tent will be available for a limited number of artists unable to provide their own tents.

If interested in being a part of the arts festival, contact Andrea Earick for an application at 937-602-3032 or via email at earicka@gmail.com.

Submitted by the Logan County Art League.

