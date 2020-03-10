COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, March 11

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Movie Night: 5-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Thursday, March 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it and build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Crafting at the Library: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. Knitting 101-make a spring chick basket.

I Still Believe: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m. special meeting, library meeting room, to discuss library personnel

Friday, March 13

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church

Playdough Mania: 1 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for grades 5 through 12

I Still Believe: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, March 14

‘A Night 4 Winning’: 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. 4th annual WL-S Athletic Association Reverse Raffle. Details and tickets available at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.

“Mammals”: 10 a.m., with Jeff Tipton, at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person. OHC and CBA members free.

Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Champaign Co. fundraiser at Urbana VFW. For tickets, info: Zac Fiely, 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org. Proceeds benefit local kids.

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560

I Still Believe: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 15

WWII B-17 Bomber Champaign Lady: 2 p.m. talk by Bill Albers at the county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. In this free talk, he will discuss the ongoing construction project taking place at Champaign Aviation Museum.

I Still Believe: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, March 17

Primary Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. Election Day business meeting in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, March 18

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. – St. Paris Public Library – Children 3 years through Kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Thursday, March 19

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Library, for adults.

Movie Day: 1-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 13 and older (younger if with an adult). Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

WWII Memories: free 1 p.m. lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps