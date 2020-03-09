Heritage Cooperative to purchase Hanby Farms assets

Heritage Cooperative Inc. on Thursday announced the business exercised the option to purchase the feed, grain, trucking and agronomy assets of Hanby Farms Inc. of Nashport, Ohio. This includes the Performance Feed brand established in 1983.

Headquartered in Delaware, Ohio, Heritage Cooperative has several sites, includes sites in Urbana, Mechanicsburg, Thackery and DeGraff.

“This proposed acquisition aligns with our goal of continued diversification of the business, while specifically enhancing feed production and operations throughout Ohio and in surrounding states,” said Jeff Osentoski, president and chief executive officer of Heritage Cooperative.

“The Hanby Farms management team runs a terrific business and the company’s employees operate it superbly. I am confident that the addition of the feed, grain, trucking and agronomy operations will benefit Heritage and Hanby customers immediately,” he said.

“As a member of the Heritage Cooperative team, I am personally excited to continue to serve Hanby Farms customers and to provide additional opportunities for employees,” stated David Hanby. “Our vision and values align well with Heritage and together we will provide superior customer service and efficiencies with this strategic alignment.”

The acquisition is expected to close on March 31.

