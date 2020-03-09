Learn about the B-17 bomber Champaign Lady

Learn about the WWII B-17 bomber The Champaign Lady at a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, talk by Bill Albers at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. During the free lecture, Albers will talk about this construction project that started in 2006 and continues in the Champaign Aviation Museum. The Historical Museum will be open before and after the program. Regular hours for the free museum are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

Learn about the WWII B-17 bomber The Champaign Lady at a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, talk by Bill Albers at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. During the free lecture, Albers will talk about this construction project that started in 2006 and continues in the Champaign Aviation Museum. The Historical Museum will be open before and after the program. Regular hours for the free museum are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_PastedGraphic-1.jpg Learn about the WWII B-17 bomber The Champaign Lady at a 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, talk by Bill Albers at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. During the free lecture, Albers will talk about this construction project that started in 2006 and continues in the Champaign Aviation Museum. The Historical Museum will be open before and after the program. Regular hours for the free museum are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Submitted photo