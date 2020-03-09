Nominations sought for Outstanding Senior Citizen

Show appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in Champaign County with a nomination for 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen. The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen from each of the nine counties in the region: Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

The deadline for nominations is March 27. Champaign County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen will receive the award on Senior Day, set for 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the fairgrounds. Contact Stacy Barnhart, 937-653-6088, for more information. Ticket cost is $5.

The nomination form can be found on the Agency website at info4seniors.org/news/

Or contact Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 or knevius@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed to you.

Area Agency on Aging

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. The independent, private, nonprofit corporation plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

Submitted by the Area Agency on Aging.

