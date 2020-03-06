Land Trust invites all to annual meeting

Champaign County residents are invited to the annual meeting of the Logan County Land Trust to be held at 5:30 p.m. March 9 at 1100 S. Detroit St., Bellefontaine.

The meeting will start with information about a project in West Liberty.

Featured speaker Sarah Huffman, executive director of the Farmland Preservation Division of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, at 7 p.m. will address the benefits of protecting, preserving and conserving agriculture resources and will provide information about Century Farms.

David Miran Jr., Esq., executive director of the Ohio Hemp Division, then will discuss the new Ohio Hemp Bill and the application process for new growers.

Light refreshments will be served.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Logan County Land Trust

Submitted by the Logan County Land Trust